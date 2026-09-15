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Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula Make Their Broadway Debuts in & Juliet Tonight

The Dance Moms favorite, singer-songwriter and social media star step into the hit musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on September 15

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 15, 2026
Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula
(Photos: Jason Puma, Lexie Alley and Trevor Paul)

What to Know

  • Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula make their Broadway debuts in & Juliet on September 15
  • Ziegler joins as Charmion, Sutherland as Romeo and Gargiula as François, with Jeannette Bayardelle returning as Angélique
  • The new cast members join Gianna Harris, Alison Luff, Corey Mach and Michael Iván Carrier in the hit Max Martin musical

Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula all make their Broadway debuts in & Juliet on September 15. Dance Moms favorite Ziegler steps into the featured dance role of Charmion, with singer-songwriter Sutherland as Romeo and social media star Gargiula as François. Ziegler will remain with the cast through November 1, while Gargiula will conclude his run on December 6. Jeannette Bayardelle returns to the role of Angélique on September 15 and will perform through October 4.

Ziegler is a singer, actress, dancer and entrepreneur who has built a global audience of more than 40 million followers across social platforms. In 2024, she released her sophomore album, biting my tongue, through Hollywood Records. Ziegler can most recently be seen starring in the independent feature She Dances alongside Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

Sutherland has gained recognition as a recording artist and live performer, selling out multiple world tours. In 2024, he released his sophomore album, The Drama. He has collaborated with artists including A$AP Rocky and Meghan Trainor while expanding his career into television and film. His screen credits include Afterlife of the Party and Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Gargiula has performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Today, The Four and I Can See Your Voice. His online “Kitchen Singing Series,” created with Jonathan Tilkin, has featured collaborations with Jeff Goldblum, Kristen Bell, Leslie Odom Jr. and more. A recording artist, Gargiula can be heard on the songs “Constant” with Maverick City Music and Jordin Sparks, as well as the Disney tunes “I2I” and “Nobody Like U.”

Ziegler, Sutherland, Gargiula and Bayardelle join current cast members Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne (with music and screen star Aly Michalka assuming the role on November 3), Corey Mach as Shakespeare and Michael Iván Carrier as May. *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot alternate in the role of Lance through November 1. Fatone performs September 23–October 11 and October 20–November 1; Szot steps in from October 13–18. Reese Britts will play the role for all other performances.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

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& Juliet

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