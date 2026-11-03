Aly Michalka and Tichina Arnold Make Their Broadway Debuts in & Juliet as James Monroe Iglehart Returns

Aly Michalka and Tichina Arnold make their Broadway debuts in & Juliet on November 3 as Anne and Angélique, respectively. They are joined by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who reprises his role as Lance. The three succeed Alison Luff, Jeannette Bayardelle and Joey Fatone.

Michalka is an actress, singer-songwriter and one half of the musical duo Aly & AJ. She began her career on the Disney Channel’s Phil of the Future. Her film credits include Easy A, Bandslam, Sequoia and Weepah Way for Now. On television, she starred in The CW’s Hellcats and iZombie and has appeared in The Good Doctor, MacGyver and Two and a Half Men.

Arnold is best known for her roles in Everybody Hates Chris, Martin, The Neighborhood and the 1986 feature film version of Little Shop of Horrors. Her stage credits include Debbie Allen’s Alex in Wonderland, The Wiz at New York City Center and Love, Loss, and What I Wore off-Broadway. Her additional credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Wild Hogs Happily Divorced, Survivors Remorse and Daytime Divas.

Iglehart was most recently seen on Broadway as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, a role for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Spamalot and his Tony Award-winning performance as Genie in Aladdin.

& Juliet stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, with Spencer Sutherland as Romeo, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Cyrus Veyssi as May and Anthony Gargiula as François.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

As previously announced, & Juliet will play its final performance at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027.

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