Opening Night Photos: Tom Blyth and Bradley Whitford Lead A Few Good Men on Broadway

All rise for the opening night of A Few Good Men on Broadway. Directed by Michael Arden, the revival of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway debut play officially opened on October 29. The military courtroom drama stars Tom Blyth, Bradley Whitford and Krysta Rodriguez and features more than a few good men in the play’s ensemble. Also serving on the carpet were VIPs Rachel Zegler, François Arnaud and more. You might not be able to handle the truth, but you can certainly handle the star power in the photos and full gallery below.
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