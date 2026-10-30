Opening Night Photos: Tom Blyth and Bradley Whitford Lead A Few Good Men on Broadway

All rise for the opening night of A Few Good Men on Broadway. Directed by Michael Arden, the revival of Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway debut play officially opened on October 29. The military courtroom drama stars Tom Blyth, Bradley Whitford and Krysta Rodriguez and features more than a few good men in the play’s ensemble. Also serving on the carpet were VIPs Rachel Zegler, François Arnaud and more. You might not be able to handle the truth, but you can certainly handle the star power in the photos and full gallery below.

Tom Blyth makes his Broadway debut as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Bestie alert! Longtime friends Bradley Whitford and Aaron Sorkin celebrate yet another collaboration at the opening night of A Few Good Men on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez plays Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway in A Few Good Men. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Evita’s Rachel Zegler brings star quality to opening night of A Few Good Men, celebrating her Hunger Games co-star Tom Blyth. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

He’ll believe in anything! Before making his Broadway debut in Three Days of Rain this spring, François Arnaud attends the opening night of A Few Good Men. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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