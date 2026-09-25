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The Doctor Is In! Bill Irwin and Rachel Bloom Begin The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway

Dylan Baker and Brooks Ashmanskas also star in Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Molière’s classic comedy at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Sep 25, 2026
Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom, Dylan Baker and Brooks Ashmanskas
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Imaginary Invalid begins Broadway performances September 25 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with opening night set for October 22
  • Rachel Bloom makes her Broadway debut alongside Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Hiram Delgado, Crystal A. Dickinson, Daniel Croix Henderson and Ava Lalezarzadeh
  • Bill Irwin adapts and stars in Molière’s classic comedy, directed by Brandon J. Dirden in his Broadway directorial debut; the limited run continues through November 22

Looking for a cure to all your ailments? Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of The Imaginary Invalid begins Broadway performances on September 25 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, ahead of opening night on October 22. The limited engagement runs through November 22. Tony Award winner Bill Irwin adapted Molière's classic comedy and stars as Argan. Brandon J. Dirden makes his Broadway directorial debut.

Joining Irwin in the cast are Brooks Ashmanskas as Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon, Dylan Baker as Beralde, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as Toinette, Hiram Delgado as Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant, Crystal A. Dickinson as Beline, Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as Cleante and Ava Lalezarzadeh as Angelique.

The Imaginary Invalid features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design and original music by John Gromada, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis and movement direction by Lorenzo Pisoni.

Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. The Imaginary Invalid proves that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

Get tickets to The Imaginary Invalid!

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The Imaginary Invalid

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Brooks Ashmanskas

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Rachel Bloom

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Crystal A. Dickinson

Daniel Croix Henderson

Bill Irwin

Ava Lalezarzadeh
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