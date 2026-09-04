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Broadway Summer Blockbusters: The Great Gatsby Party Roars On

Celebrate The Great Gatsby on Broadway with five exclusive features that take you inside the dazzling world of West Egg

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Sep 4, 2026
China Anne McClain and Ryan McCartan in "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • The Great Gatsby continues its run at the Broadway Theatre, bringing F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel to life
  • Current stars Ryan McCartan, China Anne McClain, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Corbin Bleu are featured in exclusive interviews and backstage content
  • Broadway.com’s Summer Blockbusters series concludes with The Great Gatsby

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our Summer Blockbusters series concludes with The Great Gatsby, but the party's roaring on at the Broadway Theatre! Raise a glass, old sport—we're giving you the green light to read our five features on the hottest ticket in town.

The cast of "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Great Gatsby by the Numbers: The Car, Costumes and Green Light Behind the Broadway Hit

Read Here!

 

Naturi Naughton-Lewis (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Finds Her Power in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Read Here!

 

Ryan McCartan

5 Secrets About The Great Gatsby on Broadway With Ryan McCartan

Read Here!

 

China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

China Anne McClain Conquers Stage Fright in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Read Here!

 

Corbin Bleu

The Great Gatsby's Corbin Bleu Gets His Head in the Game on Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!

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