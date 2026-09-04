Broadway Summer Blockbusters: The Great Gatsby Party Roars On

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our Summer Blockbusters series concludes with The Great Gatsby, but the party's roaring on at the Broadway Theatre! Raise a glass, old sport—we're giving you the green light to read our five features on the hottest ticket in town.

The cast of "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Great Gatsby by the Numbers: The Car, Costumes and Green Light Behind the Broadway Hit

Naturi Naughton-Lewis (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Finds Her Power in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Ryan McCartan

5 Secrets About The Great Gatsby on Broadway With Ryan McCartan

China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

China Anne McClain Conquers Stage Fright in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby

Corbin Bleu

The Great Gatsby's Corbin Bleu Gets His Head in the Game on Broadway My Way

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