Broadway Summer Blockbusters: The Great Gatsby Party Roars On

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Our Summer Blockbusters series concludes with The Great Gatsby, but the party's roaring on at the Broadway Theatre! Raise a glass, old sport—we're giving you the green light to read our five features on the hottest ticket in town.
The Great Gatsby by the Numbers: The Car, Costumes and Green Light Behind the Broadway Hit
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Finds Her Power in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby
5 Secrets About The Great Gatsby on Broadway With Ryan McCartan
China Anne McClain Conquers Stage Fright in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby's Corbin Bleu Gets His Head in the Game on Broadway My Way
Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!