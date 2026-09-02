In the Heights Sets Full City Center Cast With Matte Martinez, Linedy Genao, Ashley De La Rosa, Natalie Venetia Belcon and More

Casting is complete for the previously announced production of In the Heights at New York City Center. The show will run from October 28 through November 15 as City Center's Annual Gala Presentation, directed by David Mendizábal.

Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights unfolds over three hot July days in New York City’s Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. The production will feature music direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio.

Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon as Claudia, Jaci Calderon as Nina, Ashley De La Rosa as Vanessa, Linedy Genao as Daniela, Ishmael Gonzalez as Sonny, Ivan Hernandez as Kevin, Cedric Leiba Jr as Piragüero, Matte Martinez as Usnavi, Aaron James McKenzie as Benny, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Carla and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson as Camila. Rounding out the cast are Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian ''Chino'' Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia, Michael Anthony Sylvester and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Belcon is a Tony winner for Buena Vista Social Club. Calderon played Susan in the world premiere of Purple Rain. De La Rosa’s Broadway credits include Buena Vista Social Club, Mean Girls and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Genao, currently appearing in The Great Gatsby, has been seen on Broadway previously in On Your Feet! and Bad Cinderella. Gonzalez made their Broadway debut in & Juliet. Hernandez is currently performing in Schmigadoon! and has appeared on Broadway in Chicago and Dear Evan Hansen. Leiba Jr. makes his New York City Center debut in In the Heights. Martinez joins In the Heights following his run as MJ in MJ, during which he told Broadway.com about his love of Miranda's musical. McKenzie made his Broadway debut in A Beautiful Noise. Paulino is best known for her role on HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Vasquez-Jackson joins In the Heights after originating the role of Vanessa in the show’s 2005 reading.

In the Heights premiered on Broadway in 2008, and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.