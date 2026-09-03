Nick Cartell, Joe Caskey and More Join Masquerade

Masquerade has announced new cast members. As previously announced, the immersive revamp of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera is running through January 31, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street.

The show will welcome Travis Keith Battle as Raoul, Nick Cartell as Phantom, Joe Caskey as Raoul, Noah Lytle as Young Phantom and Jordan Goodsell and Annie Sherman as ensemble members. Rejoining the company are Addie Morales as Christine and original cast member Phumzile Sojola as Piangi.

Battle most recently performed in the world premiere of Monte Cristo off-Broadway. Cartell’s Broadway credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, Scandalous and Cirque du Soleil Paramour. Caskey made his Broadway debut in A Beautiful Noise. Lytle recently performed on the national tour of The Addams Family.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, Masquerade offers audiences a 360 experience of the iconic musical, with music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

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