How Very! See Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol and More in Heathers The Musical

Zan Berube, Isabella Esler, Ava DeMary and Morgan Dudley in "Heathers The Musical" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Class is in session! Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol and Nicholas A. Wilkinson join off-Broadway's Heathers The Musical at New World Stages on September 9, playing Heather Duke, Ms. Fleming and Kurt Kelly, respectively. They join Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason "J.D." Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney and Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock. Check out the new production photos and full gallery below for more shots of the big fun at Westerburg High.