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How Very! See Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol and More in Heathers The Musical

Get a first look at the new cast members in the off-Broadway musical

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 9, 2026
Zan Berube, Isabella Esler, Ava DeMary and Morgan Dudley in "Heathers The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol and Nicholas A. Wilkinson join Heathers The Musical
  • The trio play Heather Duke, Ms. Fleming and Kurt Kelly
  • See new production photos of the off-Broadway musical

Class is in session! Morgan Dudley, Anneliese van der Pol and Nicholas A. Wilkinson join off-Broadway's Heathers The Musical at New World Stages on September 9, playing Heather Duke, Ms. Fleming and Kurt Kelly, respectively. They join Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason "J.D." Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney and Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock. Check out the new production photos and full gallery below for more shots of the big fun at Westerburg High.

Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly, John Cardoza as Jason "J.D." Dean, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney and the company of Heathers The Musical (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler and Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara in Heathers The Musical (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Anneliese van der Pol as Ms. Fleming in Heathers The Musical (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler and Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke in Heathers The Musical (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Anneliese van der Pol as Ms. Fleming and the company of Heathers The Musical (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
 
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Heathers The Musical

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