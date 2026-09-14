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Schmigamarriage! Schmigadoon!’s Sara Chase and Stranger Things’ John Zdrojeski Tie the Knot

The Broadway couple, who originated roles in The Great Gatsby, got married on September 12

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by Jonah de Forest • Sep 14, 2026
Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Broadway stars Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski got married on September 12
  • Chase currently plays Melissa Gimble in Schmigadoon!, while Zdrojeski plays Dr. Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow and will join A Few Good Men this fall
  • The couple previously co-starred in The Great Gatsby, with wedding guests including Noah J. Ricketts, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Julia Mattinson

Congratulations are in order for Broadway stars Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski, who got married on September 12. Chase currently stars as Melissa Gimble in Schmigadoon!, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Zdrojeski plays Dr. Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow and is set to portray Lt. Jonathan Kendrick in Lincoln Center’s production of A Few Good Men, which begins previews on October 8.

Chase and Zdrojeski both starred in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, originating the roles of Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan, respectively. Media personality Ben Mandelker posted a picture from the wedding on Instagram—which included Chase and Zdrojeski’s Gatsby co-stars Noah J. Ricketts and Eva Noblezada, as well as Gatsby's choreographer Dominique Kelley. Broadway's Reeve Carney, writer-director Kevin Zak and Julia Mattinson, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for Death Becomes Her, were also in attendance.

We send our best wishes to the happy couple!

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