Schmigamarriage! Schmigadoon!’s Sara Chase and Stranger Things’ John Zdrojeski Tie the Knot

Congratulations are in order for Broadway stars Sara Chase and John Zdrojeski, who got married on September 12. Chase currently stars as Melissa Gimble in Schmigadoon!, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Zdrojeski plays Dr. Brenner in Stranger Things: The First Shadow and is set to portray Lt. Jonathan Kendrick in Lincoln Center’s production of A Few Good Men, which begins previews on October 8.

Chase and Zdrojeski both starred in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, originating the roles of Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan, respectively. Media personality Ben Mandelker posted a picture from the wedding on Instagram—which included Chase and Zdrojeski’s Gatsby co-stars Noah J. Ricketts and Eva Noblezada, as well as Gatsby's choreographer Dominique Kelley. Broadway's Reeve Carney, writer-director Kevin Zak and Julia Mattinson, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for Death Becomes Her, were also in attendance.

We send our best wishes to the happy couple!