Rise and Shine! Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway’s Awake and Sing!

Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, Jeremy Shamos, Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen (Photos: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com, Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com, Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com, Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com and Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for Clifford Odette’s Awake and Sing!. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, the play will begin performances at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 15 and officially open on January 7, 2027.

Awake and Sing! features Tony Award winner Danny Burstein as Uncle Morty, Jessica Hecht as Bessie Bergert, Jeremy Shamos as Myron Berger, Micaela Diamond as Hennie Berger and Will Pullen as Ralph Berger. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The story takes place in the Bronx in the 1930s. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. Three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream.

The play’s creative team will feature scenic and costume designer David Zinn, lighting designer Isabella Byrd and sound designer Daniel Kluger, who also composes original music for the piece. The dialect and vocal coach is Kate Wilson.

Get tickets to Awake and Sing!