 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Rise and Shine! Tickets Are Now on Sale for Broadway’s Awake and Sing!

Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht and more star in the Manhattan Theatre Club revival

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 14, 2026
Danny Burstein, Jessica Hecht, Jeremy Shamos, Micaela Diamond and Will Pullen
(Photos: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com, Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com, Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com, Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com and Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Broadway’s Awake and Sing!
  • Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht lead the cast
  • Preview performances begin December 15 ahead of a January 7, 2027 opening night

Tickets are now on sale for Clifford Odette’s Awake and Sing!. Directed by Tyne Rafaeli, the play will begin performances at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 15 and officially open on January 7, 2027.

Awake and Sing! features Tony Award winner Danny Burstein as Uncle Morty, Jessica Hecht as Bessie Bergert, Jeremy Shamos as Myron Berger, Micaela Diamond as Hennie Berger and Will Pullen as Ralph Berger. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The story takes place in the Bronx in the 1930s. New ideas clash with the old amidst the poverty and shattered promises of the Great Depression. Three generations of the Berger family, trapped inside their cramped tenement, struggle to hold different visions of an American dream.

The play’s creative team will feature scenic and costume designer David Zinn, lighting designer Isabella Byrd and sound designer Daniel Kluger, who also composes original music for the piece. The dialect and vocal coach is Kate Wilson.

Get tickets to Awake and Sing!

Related Shows

Awake and Sing!

from $91.41

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Micaela Diamond

Jessica Hecht

Will Pullen

Jeremy Shamos
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 6 Facts About Incoming Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Star Rupert Grint That Will Have You Saying 'Blimey!'
  2. Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd and Sarah Paulson to Star in Broadway’s Small Mouth Sounds
  3. Broadway's Sweetheart: Reece Weaver on Trading Cheerleading for Chicago on Broadway
Back to Top