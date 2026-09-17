The Hills Are Alive! Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Sound of Music on Broadway, Starring Jasmine Amy Rogers

Tickets are now on sale for Lincoln Center Theater's revival of The Sound of Music, starring Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Maria. Performances will begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 23 and the production will officially open on April 15, 2027. Tony nominee Lear deBessonet directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the new production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, which returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly three decades.

This revival finds new power in the intimate story of a family learning to love again, set against one of the most consequential moments of the twentieth century, as the Nazi regime rises to power and authoritarianism encroaches on daily life.

Featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s unforgettable score, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and an iconic book written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, The Sound of Music returns at a moment when humanity, compassion, and conviction feel vital and necessary.

Get tickets to The Sound of Music!