Broadway Fall Preview 2026: A Guide to Every New Show Opening This Season

A new season of theater is upon us, and Broadway.com is on the scene with our 2026 Fall Preview. Read on for the full lineup of plays and musicals opening this autumn, including original works, star-studded revivals, fresh adaptations and exciting debut performances for your enjoyment. This delighful baker's dozen of fall theater is sure to warm you up before the crisp chill of winter.

Heather Alicia Simms, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Erin Morton, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lucia Aremu, Jordan Rice and Patina Miller (Photo: Valerie Terranova Photography)

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Class is in session and the competition is fierce in Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Starring Tony winner Patina Miller and Tony nominees Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers, the biting comedy follows Paulina (Benton), the queen bee of Ghana’s elite Aburi Girls Boarding School, who has her sights set on becoming Miss Ghana 1986. But when Ericka (Rogers), a talented new student from America, arrives and catches the eye of a pageant recruiter (Miller), the competition turns personal, exposing rivalries, insecurities and the complicated standards of beauty and belonging.

Previews September 8 / Opens September 28 / Samuel J. Friedman Theatre / Get Tickets

THE IMAGINARY INVALID

The doctor is in, and Bill Irwin has plenty to complain about in The Imaginary Invalid. Tony winner Irwin adapts and stars in Molière’s classic comedy alongside Rachel Bloom, Dylan Baker, Brooks Ashmanskas, Hiram Delgado, Crystal A. Dickinson, Daniel Croix Henderson and Ava Lalezarzadeh. Perpetual patient Argan (Irwin) is obsessed with his every ache and ailment, even plotting to marry his daughter off to a doctor in hopes of cutting down his medical bills. But with his family determined to thwart his plans, his imaginary illnesses may be the least of his problems. Tony nominee Brandon J. Dirden makes his Broadway directorial debut with the new adaptation.

Previews September 25 / Opens October 22 / Todd Haimes Theatre / Get Tickets

OTHER DESERT CITIES

There’s trouble brewing in Other Desert Cities. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe assemble for the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s family drama, directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey. On Christmas Eve in Palm Springs, Brooke (Rabe) returns to her politically connected family with a tell-all memoir threatening to expose a long-buried secret. What begins as a holiday homecoming becomes a battle over memory, loyalty and who gets to tell a family’s story.

Previews September 29 / Opens October 18 / Hudson Theatre / Get Tickets

860

Home is more than just a house number, and for Billy Crystal, 860 holds a lifetime of memories. The Tony and Emmy winner returns to Broadway with a deeply personal new solo show, written and performed by Crystal and directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis. Named for the address of the Pacific Palisades home Crystal lost in the 2025 fires, 860 finds the beloved comedian looking back on the family, friendships and moments that mattered most. Blending humor and heartache, Crystal reflects on love, luck and loss, emphasizing the belief that laughter has the power to carry us through even the hardest of times.

Previews October 1 / Opens October 21 / Imperial Theatre / Get Tickets

A FEW GOOD MEN

Can you handle the truth? Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men, starring Emmy winner Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut, is the explosive courtroom drama which follows quick-witted military lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Blyth), who is assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder. When fellow attorney JoAnne Galloway, played by Krysta Rodriguez, pushes him to dig deeper, the case uncovers a potential cover-up that puts them on a collision course with the chain of command. Two-time Tony winning director Michael Arden directs the first-ever Broadway revival of Sorkin’s breakout play.

Previews October 8 / Opens October 29 / Vivian Beaumont Theater / Get Tickets

WANTED

These sisters are wanted and they’re taking their shot at Broadway. Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine star as real-life outlaw sister Mary and Martha Clarke in the new musical Wanted, alongside Grammy winner Ledisi, Luke James, Aurelia Williams, Awa Sal Secka and Bradley Jaden. Set in 1893 Texas, the story follows the sisters, Black women who pass as white, as they go on the run and fight to protect their mother, their family’s legacy and the inheritance they’ve been denied. Featuring a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri—a descendant of the Sisters Clarke—and music by Ross Baum, the soulful Western is directed by Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb.

Previews October 15 / Opens November 8 / James Earl Jones Theatre / Get Tickets

Francis Guinan and K. Todd Freeman in "Downstate" at Playwrights Horizons (Photo: Joan Marcus)

DOWNSTATE

There’s no escaping the past in Bruce Norris’ Downstate. Directed by three-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, the ensemble cast features Cassie Beck, two-time Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman, Francis Guinan, Adrian Martinez, Al'Jaleel McGhee, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Ivy Wolk and Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas. The provocative drama follows four men convicted of sex crimes against minors who share a group home in downstate Illinois under increasingly strict restrictions. When a survivor arrives to confront his abuser, the house’s fragile order begins to fracture, unleashing a storm of buried memories.

Previews October 17 / Opens November 15 / Booth Theatre / Get Tickets

THE FANTASTICKS

Don’t you love a “Happy Ending”? The Fantasticks premiered off-Broadway in 1960 and ran for over 40 years, making it the longest-running musical of all time. At last, the romantic comedy is coming to the Great White Way—with a twist. This spirited reinterpretation is centered on two boys, their two mothers and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Broadway mainstay Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer star as the scheming matriarchs, with Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy as their sons. The cast also features Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Zane Phillips and Ahmad Simmons. Tony winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the production, fresh off the success of Schmigadoon!

Previews October 22 / Opens November 16 / Hayes Theatre / Get Tickets

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps... Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are walking right into one in Much Ado About Nothing. The pair bring their battle of wits to Broadway in Tony-winning director Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy. As Benedick (Hiddleston) and Beatrice (Atwell) trade barbs, dodge their feelings and fall victim to a matchmaking scheme cooked up by their friends, their war of words gives way to an unexpected romance. Arriving after a record-breaking London run, Lloyd’s joy-fueled reinvention turns Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, deception and misunderstanding into one big party.

Previews October 31 / Opens November 19 / Winter Garden Theatre / Get Tickets

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

A picture is worth a thousand words. But what happens when those words reveal an unimaginable truth? Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s Pulitzer Prize finalist play, Here There Are Blueberries, arrives on Broadway after an acclaimed off-Broadway run. Based on real events, the play begins when a mysterious album of Nazi-era photographs lands on the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist in 2007. As curators investigate the images, they uncover a chilling glimpse into the private lives of Auschwitz perpetrators, raising urgent questions about complicity, humanity and what photographs can reveal—and conceal. Kaufman conceived and directs the Tectonic Theater Project production.

Previews November 2 / Opens November 9 / Ethel Barrymore Theatre / Get Tickets

INTER ALIA

All rise for Rosamund Pike. The Golden Globe and Emmy winner makes her Broadway debut in Inter Alia, Suzie Miller’s latest legal drama after her Olivier-winning play, Prima Facie. Pike stars as Jessica Parks, a sharp, compassionate London Crown Court judge determined to change a justice system she knows isn’t always just. But when an unthinkable event upends her carefully balanced life, Jessica must reckon with the collision between her roles as judge, mother and wife—and whether the principles she upholds in court can withstand a crisis at home. Justin Martin directs the production following sold-out runs at London’s National Theatre and in the West End.

Previews November 10 / Opens December 1 / Music Box Theatre / Get Tickets

Raúl Esparza in “Galileo” at Berkley Rep (Photo: Kevin Berne)

GALILEO

Get ready for some astronomical talent. Raúl Esparza makes his long-awaited return to Broadway as the titular trailblazer in Galileo. This pop-rock spectacle dramatizes the life of an astronomer who revolutionized humanity’s understanding of the universe and challenged the world’s most powerful institution. Esparza stars alongside Jeremy Kushnier, Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia and Javier Muñoz under the direction of Tony winner Michael Mayer. A thrilling tale of discovery, betrayal and sacrifice, Galileo features a cast of theatrical heavyweights breathing life into a new work.

Previews November 10 / Opens December 6 / Shubert Theatre / Get Tickets

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE

The illusion spectacular Now You See Me Live is coming to Broadway, transforming the magic of the Now You See Me film franchise into a live production. Featuring death-defying stunts, strait-jacket escapes, telepathy and tantalizing stage technology, Now You See Me Live is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event guaranteed to blow your mind. Escapologist Gabriella Lester, mentalist Matthew Pomeroy and illusionists James More and Darcy Oake embark on a series of impossible heists as the Four Horsemen. Leave your expectations at the door: these world-renowned performers will challenge your perception of reality.

Opens November 11 / Al Hirschfeld Theatre / Get Tickets