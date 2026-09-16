Odds and Ends: Spring Awakening Sets Off-Broadway Cast, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit to Reunite in Concert

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

WAKE UP

The principal cast is complete for the upcoming off-Broadway production of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Tony-winning musical, Spring Awakening. Tyler Jordan Wesley (The Outsiders first national tour) and Ashlyn Maddox (Parade) play young lovers Melchior and Wendla, with Ryo Kamibayashi as the troubled Moritz, following his run in Oh, Mary!. Making their off-Broadway debuts are Jack Bateman as Georg, Leif Coomer as Ernst and Antonio Porciello as Hanschen. Jada Simone Clark (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) plays Thea; Nando Morland (Wicked) portrays Otto and long-running Little Shop of Horrors actress Khadija Sankoh is Martha. The Lost Boys' Grace Slear plays Anna and John Proctor is the Villain alum Amalia Yoo is Ilse. Bateman and Porciello were among the cast members selected from the production’s open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen. Directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor and choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall, the production will play a 12-week limited run at Studio Seaview from November 27–February 14, 2027.

Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

One Night in Beacon

Chess-mates Lea Michele and Tony winner Aaron Tveit will reunite for a one-night-only concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre on November 19. The two recently starred on Broadway together and are back for more! While Tveit originally auditioned for Glee and was ultimately not cast for being too good looking (so relatable), the duo found a way back to one another. According to People, the show will pull from each star’s careers, with hits from Glee, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more. Michele and Tveit will trade songs, share stories from their careers and even welcome a surprise guest or two. Our fingers are crossed for a certain steel-lunged Tony nominee and spit-fire Tony winner, emphasis on the spit.

Ed Harris and Jessica Lange in "Long Day's Journey Into Night" (Photo: c/o Brouhaha)

Long Day’s Journey to the Screen

The film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night will be available to watch in the U.S. beginning September 25. Starring two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange in a reprisal of her 2016 Tony-winning role, Jonathan Kent also reprised his role as director. Adapted for the screen by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, the movie was filmed in 2022 and premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival in 2025. Lange plays recovering addict Mary Tyrone, with upcoming Other Desert Cities star Ed Harris as her husband, James. The rest of the Tyrone family is made up of Ben Foster as the eldest, Jamie, and Colin Morgan as younger son Edmund, who is based on O’Neill.

Charlotte d'Amboise (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Charlie in the Chocolate Factory

Tony nominee Charlotte d’Amboise is set to join Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Jay Allen’s Tru at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London’s West End. d’Amboise will play The Swan. Directed by Rob Ashford, Tru begins preview performances on September 19, with an official opening night set for September 27. The production will run through November 14. Tru is set in December 1975, with Truman Capote alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him the friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, the funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.

Amber Davies as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde The Musical" (Photo: c/o Buchanan Public Relations)

Putting the Elle in London

Following its U.K. and Ireland tour, Legally Blonde The Musical will transfer to the West End's London Coliseum from March 22–May 22, 2027. Amber Davies reprises her role as Elle Woods, returning to the theater where she originated the role of Jordan Baker in the West End production of The Great Gatsby. Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Leah Hill, Legally Blonde features original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown. Packed with hit songs, iconic choreography and plenty of pink, the hilarious musical proves that “being true to yourself never goes out of style.”

Patti Lupone (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Everything’s Coming Up Vreeland

Patti LuPone is ready to vogue! The three-time Tony winner will portray legendary fashion editor Diana Vreeland in a new production of Full Gallop. Written by Mark Hampton and Mary Louise Wilson, the one-woman play begins performances January 8 at New York City Center’s Stage II, with opening night set for January 17, 2027. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the strictly limited 12-week engagement is presented in association with Manhattan Theatre Club. Full Gallop catches Vreeland after her unceremonious dismissal as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief. Naturally, the unstoppable tastemaker responds by setting out to reinvent herself—and fashion—once again. Before Anna Wintour and Miranda Priestly, there was Diana.