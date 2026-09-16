Ariana Madix on Her Broadway Return in Just In Time: 'It's Going to Be a Career Best'

Ariana Madix steps back into the spotlight as Connie Francis in Just In Time on Broadway. A 2026 Emmy nominee for hosting Love Island USA, the Vanderpump Rules breakout made her Broadway debut in 2024 as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The media maven spoke to The Broadway Show ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the stage.

Just In Time has Madix performing in the Circle in the Square Theatre’s immersive environment—a far stretch from the proscenium-style staging of Chicago. “It can be a bit daunting being that close to the audience, but I think there's something about that connection with everyone that's going to feel really amazing during the performance,” says Madix.

Speaking about her co-star Jeremy Jordan, who plays crooner Bobby Darin, Madix says, “He is so fun and he's always thinking on his feet, which in turn helps me be present in the moment and think on my feet. So much of the dialogue that Bobby and Connie have is so flirtatious and really tit for tat in a way, and it's just so fun to do.”

Madix is enjoying getting to know who Francis was as a person. “She did some incredible interviews in the '90s that were really interesting to watch," she shares of preparing for the role. "She was such a cool lady. I just know that if she was here, we would gossip a lot.” She is also taking cues from Francis’ performance style. “The music that she's performing is by no means easy, but when she performs it, it has this buoyant energy to it. It's so fun to sing songs that you've been listening to for so long.”

In rehearsal, Madix found herself reacting to the material. The first time she heard the music swell in "First Real Love," she reveals, "I had to really catch myself because it was making me emotional." Watching a performance of Just In Time before joining the cast was also an emotional experience. “I cried looking at the faces of the people in the audience, seeing people with beaming smiles at the cabaret tables or in the aisles,” she shares. “The audience really does have the time of their lives in this show. It made me tear up to see because I'm so excited to be a part of bringing that joy to them.”

Madix has high expectations for her Broadway run in Just In Time, which is scheduled to run through November 22. “I think it's going to be a career best for me. I am already having the time of my life with everyone at the theater, and I'm just so thrilled to be able to be a part of that electric feeling of being on stage again. That's truly my life's greatest joy."

As for any A-list audience members Madix has on her wishlist, a certain Houston Hottie comes to mind. “I would love for Megan Thee Stallion to come. That would be so cool.” Now that would be savage.

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