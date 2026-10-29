Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's Small Mouth Sounds, Starring Julia Roberts and Paul Rudd

Tickets are now on sale for Pulitzer Prize winner Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds, directed by three-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Performances begin on February 10, 2027 the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for March 11.

In Small Mouth Sounds, six strangers arrive at an upstate spiritual retreat determined to escape their problems, turn inward and transform their lives. Spoiler: It does not go according to plan. As personal baggage spills everywhere, personalities clash and unexpected desires take hold, the play explores the search for wholeness in a broken world.

The play stars Academy Award winner Julia Roberts as Joan, Paul Rudd as Ned, two-time Emmy Award winner Martin Freeman as Jan, Greta Lee as Alicia, Tony winner Sarah Paulson as Judy and Isaac Powell as Rodney.

“I could not be any more excited to reunite with Joe Mantello on this beautiful piece by Bess Wohl," said Roberts in a statement. "And my castmates!! Total joy!”

“To get to work on such a unique and beautiful play by the brilliant Bess Wohl, and to do it with this incredible cast and Joe Mantello is a dream," said Rudd in a statement. "Not only can I not wait to get started, I can’t wait to see Martin Freeman and tell him our quotes are nearly identical.”

Small Mouth Sounds features scenic design by Tony winner Chloe Lamford, costume design by An D’Huys, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Jack Knowles and sound design by Tom Gibbons. Music is by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, with movement by JA Collective.

Get tickets to Small Mouth Sounds!