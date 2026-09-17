Let’s Talk! Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman's The Conversation

Tickets are now on sale for The Conversation, starring Tony winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon with a book by Nick Green and a score by Henry and Harriman, the original musical will begin performances off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre on November 17 and officially open on December 7.

The Conversation follows Marcus and Elle (played by Henry and Harriman, respectively) from the electric spark of their first date to move-ins, milestones and the slow accumulation of everything left unsaid. The musical is an unflinching portrait of what it truly means to open your heart to another person. With a score that weaves soul, R&B and modern pop into bold musical theater storytelling that is intimate, honest and emotionally gripping, The Conversation asks what it takes to choose love, even when it hurts, and what it takes to stay.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane as set designer, Tony Award winner Dede Ayite as costume designer, Obie Award winner Adam Honoré as lighting designer and Tony Award winner Cody Spencer as sound designer.

Get tickets to The Conversation!