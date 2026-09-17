 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Let’s Talk! Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman's The Conversation

The Tony winner co-wrote the new musical’s soul, R&B and pop score with co-star Harriman

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 17, 2026

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for The Conversation, starring Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman
  • The new musical begins off-Broadway performances November 17 at Astor Place Theatre
  • Kenny Leon directs, with a soul, R&B and pop score by Henry and Harriman

Tickets are now on sale for The Conversation, starring Tony winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon with a book by Nick Green and a score by Henry and Harriman, the original musical will begin performances off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre on November 17 and officially open on December 7.

The Conversation follows Marcus and Elle (played by Henry and Harriman, respectively) from the electric spark of their first date to move-ins, milestones and the slow accumulation of everything left unsaid. The musical is an unflinching portrait of what it truly means to open your heart to another person. With a score that weaves soul, R&B and modern pop into bold musical theater storytelling that is intimate, honest and emotionally gripping, The Conversation asks what it takes to choose love, even when it hurts, and what it takes to stay.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane as set designer, Tony Award winner Dede Ayite as costume designer, Obie Award winner Adam Honoré as lighting designer and Tony Award winner Cody Spencer as sound designer.

Get tickets to The Conversation!

Related Shows

The Conversation

from $71.68

Star Files

Joshua Henry

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Fall Preview 2026: A Guide to Every New Show Opening This Season
  2. Odds and Ends: Spring Awakening Sets Off-Broadway Cast, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit to Reunite in Concert
Back to Top