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First Look at Ariana Madix in Just In Time on Broadway

The Vanderpump Rules and Love Island USA star appears opposite Jeremy Jordan through November 22

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Sep 17, 2026
Ariana Madix in "Just In Time"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • New Broadway production photos show Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just In Time at the Circle in the Square Theatre
  • Madix, known for Vanderpump Rules and Love Island USA, stars opposite Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin
  • The cast also features Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee and Debbie Gravitte as Polly, with Madix performing through November 22

A new bombshell has entered the theater! Vanderpump Rules alum and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is dazzling audiences as Connie Francis in Just In Time. Madix stars alongside Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee and Debbie Gravitte as Polly. New production photos show Madix bringing attitude and glamour as the mid-century songbird. Can’t get enough Madix? Head to the Circle in the Square Theatre, where the Emmy nominee performs through November 22.

Ariana Madix as Connie Francis and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

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