First Look at Ariana Madix in Just In Time on Broadway

A new bombshell has entered the theater! Vanderpump Rules alum and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is dazzling audiences as Connie Francis in Just In Time. Madix stars alongside Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee and Debbie Gravitte as Polly. New production photos show Madix bringing attitude and glamour as the mid-century songbird. Can’t get enough Madix? Head to the Circle in the Square Theatre, where the Emmy nominee performs through November 22.

Ariana Madix as Connie Francis and the cast of Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Ariana Madix as Connie Francis in Just In Time (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

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