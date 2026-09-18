Duncan Sheik, Tony-Winning Spring Awakening Composer, Dies at 56

Duncan Sheik, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter whose score for Spring Awakening helped make the musical a landmark of 21st-century Broadway, died on September 17 in New York City. He was 56. The cause was organ failure, according to The New York Times.

Two Sheik musicals are set to arrive on New York stages this season. His new musical, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, based on Moyoco Anno’s manga series, begins off-Broadway performances on September 25 at The Night Egg at the Culture Club, with a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, direction and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford and Sophia Anne Caruso in the lead role. Spring Awakening, Sheik’s best-known theatrical work, will also return off-Broadway this fall at Studio Seaview in a new production directed by Tony winner Danya Taymor.

Sheik was already widely known for his 1996 hit “Barely Breathing” when he embarked on a second career in the theater. His music for Spring Awakening, paired with Steven Sater’s lyrics, helped transform Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play into a defining Broadway musical about adolescent desire, repression and rebellion.

After premiering off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company, Spring Awakening opened at Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre in December 2006. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the production launched the careers of several young performers and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheik won for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, and later shared the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album with Sater. The show returned to Broadway in 2015 in an acclaimed Deaf West Theatre revival helmed by Tony-winning director Michael Arden, which integrated American Sign Language into the piece.

Reflecting on the enduring life of his best-known work, Sheik told Broadway.com in 2017, “Spring Awakening is the gift that keeps on giving, that’s for sure.”

Sheik returned to Broadway in 2016 with American Psycho, an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel featuring his music and lyrics and a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The musical premiered at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2013 before opening on Broadway.

Sheik’s other theatrical projects included Whisper House, Alice by Heart, Because of Winn-Dixie, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Noir and The Secret Life of Bees. The latter, written with lyricist Susan Birkenhead and book writer Lynn Nottage, premiered at Atlantic Theater Company in 2019. He also composed music for the Public Theater’s 2002 production of Twelfth Night and wrote for film and television.

​​Born in Montclair, New Jersey, on November 18, 1969, Sheik divided his time as a child between New Jersey and South Carolina following his parents’ divorce. His Juilliard-trained grandmother introduced him to the piano, and he later learned guitar. He attended Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts and studied semiotics at Brown University.

Following his graduation in 1992, Sheik moved to Los Angeles and pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. His self-titled debut album arrived in 1996 and produced “Barely Breathing,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He continued recording throughout his career, releasing albums including Humming, Phantom Moon, Daylight, White Limousine, Legerdemain and Claptrap.

Sheik is survived by his parents, his partner Nora Ariffin, their daughter, Ines Sheik and his half siblings, Peter and Kacie.