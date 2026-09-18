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First Look! See Jennifer Simard as Mildred Layton in Broadway’s Schmigadoon!

See the three-time Tony nominee in new Broadway production photos

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 18, 2026
Jennifer Simard in "Schmigadoon!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Jennifer Simard stars as Mildred Layton in Broadway’s Schmigadoon!
  • The three-time Tony nominee began performances September 8
  • Get a first look at Simard in the role of the buttoned-up preacher’s wife

Jennifer Simard has begun her run in Schmigadoon! on Broadway. The three-time Tony nominee began performances on September 8, taking over the role of buttoned-up preacher's wife Mildred Layton from Ana Gasteyer. Simard joins Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Max ClaytonMcKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy. Check out the new production photos below, and head to the Nederlander Theatre to see the Tony-winning musical.

Jennifer Simard as Mildred Layton in "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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