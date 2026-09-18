First Look! See Jennifer Simard as Mildred Layton in Broadway’s Schmigadoon!

Jennifer Simard has begun her run in Schmigadoon! on Broadway. The three-time Tony nominee began performances on September 8, taking over the role of buttoned-up preacher's wife Mildred Layton from Ana Gasteyer. Simard joins Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy. Check out the new production photos below, and head to the Nederlander Theatre to see the Tony-winning musical.
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