T.R. Knight and Hannah Cruz to Star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Take a bite out of this! Emmy nominee T.R. Knight and Tony nominee Hannah Cruz join Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway this fall as Seymour and Audrey. The duo begin performances at the Westside Theatre on October 27. Current stars Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey on October 25.

Knight is an Emmy nominee for portraying Dr. George O'Malley on Grey’s Anatomy. He most recently appeared on Broadway in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. His additional Broadway credits include It’s Only a Play, A Life in the Theatre, Tartuffe and Noises Off. His additional screen credits include The Flight Attendant, Genius: Picasso, Genius: Einstein and 42.

Cruz is a 2026 Tony nominee for her role as Svetlana Sergievsky in the Broadway revival of Chess. She made her Broadway debut as Inez Milholland in Suffs, earning the Clarence Derwent Award in 2024. Her off-Broadway credits include The Connector and Only Gold. Cruz played Eliza Hamilton on the Angelica first national tour of Hamilton. Her screen credits include The Copenhagen Test and Gussie in Richard Linklater’s upcoming film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Directed by Michael Mayer, the off-Broadway production opened on October 17, 2019.

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