Play Ball! Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Joins Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club Tonight

New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams joins the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club on October 22. The jazz guitarist will perform at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a limited engagement through November 29.

Born in Puerto Rico, Williams is a trained classical guitarist. He released his debut album, The Journey Within, in 2003, followed by Moving Forward in 2009, which earned a Latin Grammy nomination and featured collaborations with acclaimed artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada and Dave Koz. He is a decorated baseball veteran, with career honors and highlights including being a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time World Series champion, winning four Gold Glove Awards and the 1998 American League batting title. He was also named the 1996 American League Championship Series MVP. His jersey number, 51, was retired by the Yankees in 2015, permanently placing him among the franchise’s most honored players.

Buena Vista Social Club stars Gina Torres as Omara, with Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and José "Candelita" Iglesias as the Narrator.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!