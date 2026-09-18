New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams to Join Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club

New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams will join the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway this fall. Beginning on October 22, the jazz guitarist will perform with the company for a six-week engagement through November 29 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join Buena Vista Social Club because the music was part of my childhood growing up,” said Williams in a statement. “I remember my mother listening to this music on Sunday afternoons and it reminds me of wonderful times with my family when I was a kid. The opportunity to play that same music on Broadway in this show is truly a dream come true.”

Born in Puerto Rico, Williams is a trained classical guitarist. He released his debut album, The Journey Within, in 2003, followed by Moving Forward in 2009, which earned a Latin Grammy nomination and featured collaborations with acclaimed artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada and Dave Koz. He is a decorated baseball veteran, with career honors and highlights including being a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time World Series champion, winning four Gold Glove Awards and the 1998 American League batting title. He was also named the 1996 American League Championship Series MVP. His jersey number, 51, was retired by the Yankees in 2015, permanently placing him among the franchise’s most honored players.

Additionally, Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as “Candelita,” has extended his run in Buena Vista Social Club as the Narrator. He will remain with the show for another six weeks through November 15. In other casting news, current swing Tanairi Sade Vazquez will take over the role of Young Haydee from October 27 through November 15 during Ashley De La Rosa’s planned leave of absence for In the Heights at New York City Center.

Buena Vista Social Club currently stars Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara, with Suits star Gina Torres stepping in for Belcon’s previously announced leave of absence from October 13 through November 29. The cast also features Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Wesley Wray as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, De La Rosa as Young Haydee, Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos and Iglesias as the Narrator.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

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