The Pitt's Lucas Iverson to Make Off-Broadway Debut in A Ghost in Your Ear

The Pitt actor Lucas Iverson is set to join the cast of Audible Theater’s A Ghost in Your Ear. Iverson replaces Harry Richardson, who has withdrawn from the production due to unforeseen circumstances. Performances now begin on October 3 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, with one additional week of performances added through November 22.

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage, A Ghost in Your Ear is an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. When an actor arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

Iverson makes his off-Broadway debut in A Ghost in Your Ear. In addition to playing James Ogilvie on The Pitt, he has appeared on television in The Gilded Age. Iverson joins Owen Campbell in the cast, who made his Broadway debut in Hangmen. Campbell’s film credits include X, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Super Dark Times and As You Are.

The production’s creative team includes sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, scenic and costume designer Anisha Fields and lighting designer Ben Jacobs.