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Tickets Now on Sale for Off-Broadway Horror Show A Ghost in Your Ear

The Pitt’s Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell star in Jamie Armitage’s immersive theatrical experience

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 25, 2026
Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell
(Photos: c/o Aperture Public Relations and Ariela Barer)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for immersive off-Broadway horror show A Ghost in Your Ear
  • The Pitt’s Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell star in the thriller written and directed by Jamie Armitage
  • Performances begin October 3 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and run through November 22

Listen up! Tickets are now on sale for A Ghost in Your Ear, the immersive off-Broadway horror show starring Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell. Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage, the show will begin performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre on October 3 and play through November 22.

A Ghost in Your Ear is set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong. When an actor arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.

Iverson makes his off-Broadway debut in A Ghost in Your Ear. His screen credits include The Pitt and The Gilded Age. Campbell made his Broadway debut in Hangmen. His film credits include X, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Super Dark Times and As You Are.

The production’s creative team includes sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, scenic and costume designer Anisha Fields and lighting designer Ben Jacobs.

Get tickets to A Ghost in Your Ear!

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