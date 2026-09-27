Take Me Out to Broadway! Damn Yankees Tickets Now on Sale With Neil Patrick Harris and Julianne Hough

Batter up! Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway revival of Damn Yankees, starring Tony and Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris, Emmy winner Julianne Hough and Austin Scott. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, performances will begin on March 24 at the Marquis Theatre, with an official opening night set for April 20, 2027.

It’s the early 2000s, and diehard baseball fan Joe Boyd dreams of seeing his beloved Baltimore Orioles return to glory. So when a charming stranger and his captivating accomplice arrive with an offer too good to refuse, Joe makes a deal that could give both him and his team a second chance. There’s just one catch…

Based on the novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallopp, the original production had a score by Tony winners Richard Adler and Jerry Ross and a book by Tony winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient George Abbott and Tony winner Wallop. The newly reimagined adaptation features a book by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony winner Lynn Ahrens.

Harris, best known for his role as Barney Stinson in How I Met You Mother, earned a 2014 Tony Award for his lead performance in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Art, Assassins, Proof and Cabaret.

Hough, an Emmy Award winner for her work on Dancing with the Stars, made her Broadway debut in 2022 in Selina Fillinger's comedy POTUS. She starred as Sandy in Fox's Grease Live! and appeared in the 2026 film The Bride.

Scott made his Broadway debut as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton after playing the role on the national tour. His additional Broadway credits include Girl From the North Country and Shakespeare in & Juliet. His screen credits include A Jazzman's Blues, Clipped and Pose.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

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