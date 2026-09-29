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Class Dismissed? Not Yet! Broadway’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Extends Through November 15

Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy adds two weeks at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

News
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 29, 2026
Heather Alicia Simms, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Erin Morton, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lucia Aremu, Jordan Rice and Patina Miller
(Photo: Valerie Terranova Photography)

What to Know

  • School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play extends its Broadway run through November 15
  • Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy adds two weeks at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
  • Patina Miller, Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers lead the Broadway cast

Class is still in session! School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, will extend its Broadway run by two weeks, through November 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. This marks the first extension of the play, which was originally scheduled to run through November 1.

In this bright, biting comedy, becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune and prosperity. At least, that’s what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

School Girls stars Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.

Get tickets to School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play!

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School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

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Lucia Aremu

Denée Benton

Patina Miller

Erin Morton

Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Jordan Rice

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Heather Alicia Simms
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