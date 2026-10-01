Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty and Tituss Burgess to Star in Broadway’s It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will have its Broadway premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre this holiday season. Previews begin November 4, with an official opening night on November 18. The nine-week limited engagement will play through January 3, 2027.

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

The musical will star Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as George Bailey, opposite Tony nominee Megan Hilty as his wife, Mary Bailey. Tituss Burgess will play the angel Clarence and others. Real-life couple Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take on the villainous Mr. Potter and others and the town socialite Violet, respectively.

Rannells is a Tony nominee for Falsettos and The Book of Mormon, for which he received a Grammy Award. His additional Broadway credits include Gutenberg: The Musical, The Boys in the Band, Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Jersey Boys and Hairspray. His screen credits include The Intern, A Simple Favor, The Prom, Girls and Miss You, Love You.

Hilty is a Tony nominee for Death Becomes Her and Noises Off. Her additional Broadway credits include Wicked and 9 to 5. She is best known for her performance on NBC's Smash and has appeared on screen in Difficult People, The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Six-time Emmy nominee Burgess is best known for for his role as Titus in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and most recently starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! Burgess’ previous Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations.

Rinna made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart, alongside Hamlin as Billy Flynn. Hamlin previously appeared on Broadway in Summer and Smoke and Awake and Sing! Rinna is a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and recently participated in the fourth season of NBC's The Traitors.

The design team for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Palmer Heffernan. Music Direction is by Andy Einhorn.

Get tickets to It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!