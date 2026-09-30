Matthew Morrison Returns to Broadway’s Just In Time as Bobby Darin

More Matty Fresh! Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Matthew Morrison is returning to the basement of Wicked to star as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. He begins performances October 20 at the Circle in the Square Theatre for a limited three-week encore engagement. Jeremy Jordan plays his final performance as Bobby Darin on October 18.

Morrison starred in Just In Time earlier this year for a three-week engagement. His previous Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, South Pacific, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, The Light in the Piazza (for which he received a Tony nomination), Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show and Footloose. He played Will Schuester on Glee from 2009–2015.

Just In Time stars Jordan as Bobby Darin, Ariana Madix as Connie Francis through November 22, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee through October 18, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary. As previously announced, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt will join the cast of Just In Time as Sandra Dee on December 1.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, with a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Get tickets to Just In Time!