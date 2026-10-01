See Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland and Anthony Gargiula in Broadway’s & Juliet

Oh baby, baby! Dance Moms alum Kenzie Ziegler, singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland and social media star Anthony Gargiula are making their Broadway debuts in & Juliet as Charmion, Romeo and François, respectively. They appear alongside Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Joey Fatone and Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique and Michael Iván Carrier as May.

New production photos show the terrific trio giving their all on stage. After checking out the full gallery below, dance on over to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where & Juliet runs through January 3, 2027.

Kenzie Ziegler as Charmion in & Juliet (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Anthony Gargiula as François in & Juliet (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Spencer Sutherland as Romeo in & Juliet (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Kenzie Ziegler as Charmion in & Juliet (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Anthony Gargiula as François and the cast of & Juliet (Photo: Matthew Murphy)



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