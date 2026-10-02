Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and More Set for Broadway’s DOLLY: A True Original Musical

Broadway's DOLLY: A True Original Musical announced its five leading cast members, handpicked for the upcoming production by the late Dolly Parton. Beginning performances at the St. James Theatre December 7, opening night will take place on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday: January 19, 2027.

Katie Rose Clarke will reprise her performance from the show’s world premiere production in Nashville as Dolly Parton. Carrie St. Louis, who was involved in some of the earliest readings of the musical, reprises her performance as Dolly, the ambitious and talented singer-songwriter trying to make her break in the Nashville music scene. Eleven-year-old Norah Nunes, who was one of the finalists of the “Search for Dolly” online open casting call, makes her Broadway debut as Little Dolly.

The cast will also include Grammy nominee John Behlmann as Carl Dean, Dolly’s devoted husband of almost 60 years, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as Porter Wagoner, the larger-than-life country music star who first introduced Parton to a national television audience.

DOLLY: A True Original Musical features Parton's iconic hits as well as new songs she wrote especially for the musical, with a book by Parton and Emmy winner Maria S. Schlatter. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs.

Clarke returns to Broadway following her performance as Beth Shepard in the 2024 Tony-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She made her Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Light in the Piazza, directed by Sher. Clarke's other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, Allegiance and the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon.

St. Louis was most recently seen on Broadway starring as Sandra Dee in Just In Time. Her other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and the final Lauren in Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway, she originated Rose in Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre and Annette Hargrove in Cruel Intentions: The Musical.

Tony nominee Behlmann is currently playing Tom Buchanan in Broadway's The Great Gatsby. His previous Broadway credits include Smash, Shucked, Tootsie, Significant Other and Journey’s End.

Ebert won a Tony for his portrayal of Mr. Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, and earned a second nomination for John Proctor is the Villain. His other Broadway credits include Pass Over, Casa Valentina, Thérèse Raquin, Brief Encounter, Time and the Conways and Red.

Nunes' credits include Disney’s Frozen North American tour, Nickelodeon’s Wonder Pets: In the City and the upcoming series A Land Remembered.

In honor of Parton’s lifetime commitment to inspiring children, a partnership with the New York City Department of Education will make 30,000 free tickets available to students during the show's first year.

Get tickets to DOLLY: A True Original Musical!