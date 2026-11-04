It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Begins Broadway Performances Tonight

Life doesn’t get more wonderful than this. It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play begins performances at the Broadhurst Theater on November 4, with opening night set for November 18. It stars Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as George Bailey, Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess as the angel Clarence and others, Harry Hamlin as the villainous Mr. Potter and others and Lisa Rinna as the town socialite Violet. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs the production.

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern, the play transports audiences to a 1940s radio studio, where a company of celebrated actors gathers to perform Frank Capra’s timeless classic, live on-the-air, complete with a foley artist and holiday carols.

The design team for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Music Direction is by Andy Einhorn.

Get tickets to It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!