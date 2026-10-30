Jonathan Kent Replaces Daniel Sullivan as the Director of Broadway’s Montauk Starring Laura Linney

Olivier and Tony nominee Jonathan Kent will now direct the Manhattan Theater Club production of Montauk by David Hare, starring Laura Linney. Kent replaces the previously announced Daniel Sullivan, who just announced his retirement. Montauk will begin performances on March 30, 2027 and officially open on April 19 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

“It has been a privilege to bring stories to life alongside the most brilliant artists in the theater, but I feel it’s time for me to step into a well-earned retirement,” Sullivan said in a statement. “I am proudly passing the directorial honors of David Hare’s new play to Jonathan Kent. He is a visionary of immense talent, and I have absolutely no doubt he will do a masterful job bringing this extraordinary new work to life.”

Sullivan’s 55-year career has featured frequent collaboration with Manhattan Theater Club, including his Tony-winning direction of Proof. His other productions for MTC include Sight Unseen, Time Stands Still, Rabbit Hole, Good People, The Little Foxes and Summer, 1976. His additional Broadway directing credits include I’m Not Rappaport, The Heidi Chronicles, Conversations with My Father, The Sisters Rosensweig, Ah, Wilderness!, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Morning’s at Seven, Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Montauk reunites Hare and Kent, who have previously collaborated on productions such as The Rules of the Game, Peter Gynt and The Young Chekhov Trilogy (Platonov, Ivanov and The Seagull). Kent’s Broadway credits include Medea, Hamlet, Man of La Mancha, Faith Healer, The Height of the Storm and Long Day’s Journey into Night, which was turned into a feature film starring Jessica Lange.

Montauk tells the story of abstract painter Jared Speight, who since his first and most famous show, has known the catastrophe of early success, which has left him both revered and angry, living alone towards the wilder end of Long Island. Roxy Margaux (Linney), is a popular essayist, whose gift for elucidating complicated modern art has sent her books rocketing up the best-seller list. When Roxy first visits Jared’s studio, the two embark on a relationship which will test both their strategies for survival to the limit. Montauk asks far-reaching questions about our passions and the sacrifices we make for them.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.