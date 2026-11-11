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Now You See Me Live Brings Magic to Broadway Beginning Tonight

Gabriella Lester, James More, Darcy Oake and Matthew Pomeroy star as the Four Horsemen

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 11, 2026
The cast of "Now You See Me Live" in London
(Photo: Johan Persson)

What to Know

  • Now You See Me Live begins Broadway performances November 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
  • Gabriella Lester, James More, Darcy Oake and Matthew Pomeroy star as the Four Horsemen
  • The limited engagement runs through January 3, 2027

The Four Horsemen are riding onto Broadway. Now You See Me Live, the illusion spectacular based on the film franchise of the same name, begins performances on November 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Playing through the holiday season, the show’s run will conclude on January 3, 2027.

Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the Four Horsemen—a team of the world’s greatest illusionists. The stage show brings magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and spectacles. Four world-class illusionists unite, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle.

Based on the characters created by Boaz Yakin and Edward Ricourt, the Four Horsemen will be played on Broadway by escapologist Gabriella Lester, illusionist James More, illusionist Darcy Oake and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy.

Now You See Me Live will feature creative and staging direction by Ash Jacks McCready, creative direction by Kirsty White, illusion direction by Enzo Wenye, lighting design by Hugo Mercier-Bosseny and compositions by Evan Duffy.

Get tickets to Now You See Me Live!

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Now You See Me Live

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Gabriella Lester

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