The Outlaws Have Arrived: 7 Reasons to See Wanted on Broadway

Wanted has rolled onto Broadway, guns blazin’. The new musical follows Mary and Martha Clarke, a pair of Black sisters in Reconstruction-era Texas who pass for white and embark on a series of heists to support their mother. Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine star as Mary and Martha, respectively, alongside Luke James, Bradley Jaden and Ledisi. Directed by Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb, Wanted is a Wild West adventure with a twist. Here are seven reasons to catch these outlaws in action at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The Broadway cast of “Wanted” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

1. The cast is packed with vocal powerhouses.

“This company has the most insane vocalists in the world," Pfeiffer told Broadway.com. "The most anointed throats I have ever heard.” She’s not kidding, folks. LaFontaine and Pfeiffer’s soaring voices are perfectly matched, while Grammy winner Ledisi’s octave-swooping pipes are on full display as the Clarke sisters' mother, Tallulah. The kinfolk ensemble, who represent generations of ancestors, have their own moments to shine. This is especially true of Melody A. Betts, whose roof-raising belt nearly stops the show. If you’re after some vocal fireworks, look no further than Wanted.

2. An original story is brought to life.

Inspired by the family history of book writer and lyricist Angelica Chéri, Wanted brings Broadway audiences an original musical. Chéri and composer Ross Baum have spent nearly a decade developing the show and clearly put a great deal of care into their project. With nods to folklore, American history and the cowboy canon, Wanted plays with familiar tropes while maintaining its freewheeling originality.

The Broadway cast of “Wanted” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

3. The score draws from a rich mix of musical genres.

Baum and Chéri’s eclectic score draws from country, folk, R&B and gospel. The result is an Americana patchwork packed with earworms. Fans of Hamilton and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter will appreciate the expansive sound of Wanted.



4. Sisterhood takes center stage.

Wanted centers the experiences of two Black women trying to navigate the world on their own terms. Pfeiffer told Broadway.com that this material was the first time she and LaFontaine “got to specifically explore our identities and delve into the history of what it means to be who we are.” While Mary and Martha have romantic interests, their bond is the heart of Wanted. The sisters emerge as complex heroines who chart their own paths.

Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke and Bradley Jaden as Jesse in “Wanted” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

5. Romance adds intrigue to the adventure.

Love complicates matters for both Clarke sisters in Wanted. Mary finds herself drawn to Jesse (Bradley Jaden), a charismatic saloon owner with a shadowy past, while Martha develops a connection with his right hand man, Elijah (Luke James). Both relationships bring romance and tension to the story, with Jaden and James lending their considerable charisma to the proceedings.

6. A comic duo brings plenty of laughs.

Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka play Sissy and Flo, two servants in Jesse's household. The performers provide comic relief as watchful observers who catch on to Mary’s secret. Williams and Secka make a lively pair, and their recurring “Now I’m not one to gossip…” gets a laugh each time.

Aurelia Williams as Sissy and Awa Sal Secka as Flo in “Wanted” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

7. A forgotten chapter in history is uncovered.

Chéri’s great, great aunts—the real-life Mary and Martha Clarke—serve as inspiration for Wanted. In the tradition of oral storytelling, the opening prologue establishes that certain liberties have been taken with their story. Still, the basic facts remain: the Clarke sisters were gun-toting outlaws who used racial ambiguity to their advantage. Wanted proves that these badass historical figures deserve to be canonized with the best of ‘em.



Get tickets to Wanted!