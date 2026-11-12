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Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise Begins Broadway Performances Tonight

The group makes its Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with a limited holiday engagement through January 3

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 12, 2026
"Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise"
(Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

What to Know

  • Blue Man Group makes its Broadway debut in A New Holiday Surprise on November 12
  • The holiday show officially opens November 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  • The limited engagement runs through January 3, 2027

It's a blue-tiful day. Blue Man Group makes its Broadway debut with Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise beginning November 12 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. An official opening night is set for November 17. It will play a limited engagement through January 3, 2027.

A New Holiday Surprise will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group’s custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection.

This all-new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don’t always have to go according to plan.

Get tickets to Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise!

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Blue Man Group - A New Holiday Surprise

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