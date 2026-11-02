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Pulitzer Prize Finalist Here There Are Blueberries Begins Broadway Run Tonight

The ensemble drama featuring Conrad Ricamora and Michael Cerveris will play a 10-week engagement through January 2027

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 2, 2026
Scott Barrow in the New York Theatre Workshop production of "Here There Are Blueberries"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Here There Are Blueberries, a Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, begins Broadway performances November 2 at the Barrymore Theatre
  • The 10-week engagement officially opens November 9 and will run through January 10, 2027
  • The ensemble cast features Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, Michael Cerveris, Kathleen Chalfant, Brandon Flynn, Montego Glover and Conrad Ricamora

The truth is about to unravel. Here There Are Blueberries, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play from Tectonic Theater Project, conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman and written by Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, begins Broadway performances on November 2. An official opening night is set for November 9 at the Barrymore Theatre. The production will play a 10-week limited engagement through January 10, 2027.

The ensemble cast features Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker and others, Michelle Beck as Charlotte Schünzel and others, two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris as Peter Wirths and others, Kathleen Chalfant as Judy Cohen and others, Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding and others, Brandon Flynn as Rainer Höss and others, Tony nominee Montego Glover as Melita Maschmann and others and Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora as Tilman Taube and others. 

Here There Are Blueberries follows a real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, the play tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and our own humanity.

Get tickets to Here There Are Blueberries!

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Here There Are Blueberries

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Star Files

Scott Barrow

Michelle Beck

Michael Cerveris

Kathleen Chalfant

Delia Cunningham

Brandon Flynn

Montego Glover

Conrad Ricamora
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