Here There Are Blueberries Sets Broadway Cast With Michael Cerveris, Conrad Ricamora and More

The Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize finalist play, Here There Are Blueberries, is set. It begins performances at the Barrymore Theatre on November 2, with an official opening night on November 9. It will play a limited 10-week engagement through January 10, 2027.

The ensemble cast will feature Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker and others, Michelle Beck as Charlotte Schünzel and others, two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris as Peter Wirths and others, Kathleen Chalfant as Judy Cohen and others, Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding and others, Brandon Flynn as Rainer Höss and others, Tony nominee Montego Glover as Melita Maschmann and others and Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora as Tilman Taube and others. Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas serve as production understudies.

Barrow is an original cast member of Here There Are Blueberries. He made his Broadway debut in 33 Variations. Beck has appeared on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun. Cerveris is a two-time Tony winner and Grammy winner for Fun Home and Assassins. He received nominations for The Who’s Tommy, Sweeney Todd, Lovemusik and Evita. Chalfant’s Broadway credits include Dance With Me, M. Butterfly, Racing Demon, Angels in America: Perestroika and Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, for which she received a Tony nomination. Cunningham will make her Broadway debut with Here There Are Blueberries after appearing in the play’s national tour. Flynn, best known for his screen work in 13 Reasons Why and his off-Broadway performance in Kowalski, also makes his Broadway debut. Glover is a Tony nominee for Memphis and was most recently seen on Broadway in Gypsy. Ricamora is a Tony nominee for Oh, Mary!, with additional Broadway credits including Here Lies Love and The King and I.

Here There Are Blueberries follows a real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, the play tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and our own humanity.

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