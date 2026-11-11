Tickets Now on Sale for Imitation of Life, Starring Adrienne Warren and Jessica Vosk

Tickets are now on sale for the new off-Broadway musical adaptation of Imitation of Life, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage with music and lyrics by EGOT winner John Legend. Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White, Imitation of Life begins performances at the Griffin Theater at The Shed on November 21, with an official opening night set for December 3. The six-week engagement plays through January 3, 2027.

Imitation of Life stars Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Delilah Johnston, with Tony nominee Jessica Vosk as Bea, Michael Luwoye as Elroy, Charlie Thurston as Archie, Aleyse Shannon as Adult Peola, Scarlett London Diviney as Young Peola and Lily Gilliam as Young Jessie.

Karli Dinardo, EJ Hamilton, Sheldon Henry, Dan Horn, Aliah James, Evan Latta, Kyle Taylor Parker, Morgan Jeanell Robbins, Martell Dimitri Ruffin, Clifton Samuels, Carla Stewart and Ryan Vona round out the ensemble.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony winner Chloe Lamford, costume design by Tony winner Qween Jean, lighting design by eight-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony winner Gareth Owen, choreography by Baye and Asa, music supervision by Brandon Michael Nase, music direction by Ben Covello and orchestrations by Tony winners Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen.

Inspired by Fannie Hurst’s 1933 novel and the classic Universal Pictures film adaptations from 1934 and 1959, Imitation of Life follows two single mothers—one Black and one white—and their daughters as they build a shared life while navigating love, ambition and survival in a society divided by race and class. The musical is set against the backdrop of 1920s Atlantic City and 1930s New York.

Get tickets to Imitation of Life!