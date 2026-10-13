Reece Weaver Extends Her Broadway Run in Chicago for a Second and Final Time

America's sweetheart Reece Weaver has extended her run as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway for a second and final time. Originally scheduled for a six-week engagement, she will now play the role through November 15.

Weaver is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and professional dancer best known for her appearance in Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Weaver earned her degree in dance from the University of Alabama.

In addition to Weaver, the cast of Chicago features Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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