Broadway performers have been announced for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2026. The special All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration performance will unite cast members from nine Broadway shows.

The medley will feature The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney’s Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked.

Introduced by upcoming Damn Yankees star Julianne Hough, the 10-minute medley will "take viewers on a musical journey through Broadway past and present, filled with beloved songs and Easter eggs for theater fans to discover along the way," according to NBCUniversal. The medley is arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt and creative producer Sarah O’Gleby.

Also performing in the parade will be Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton original Broadway cast member Anthony Ramos, Broadway alum Keke Palmer and former Broadway.com vlogger Joanna "JoJo" Levesque.

9 to 5 star and current It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play actress Megan Hilty will introduce the Dolly Parton tribute float. Tony winner Janet McTeer will also make a special appearance during the broadcast.

The event airs live on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones, with an encore telecast on NBC at 2:00 p.m.