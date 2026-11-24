Mischief, the company behind The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will bring The Comedy About Spies to Broadway this spring. Written by Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo, the comedy will begin performances on March 27, 2027 at the Music Box Theatre, with opening night set for April 14. Performances will run through July 25, 2027.



The Comedy About Spies will star the original Mischief company. Specific casting will be announced soon.

When a rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies descend on London’s Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Throw in a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for a part in a spy movie and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative and the result is a 1960s escapade of bungled missions, tangled identities and catastrophic miscommunication that spirals hilariously out of control.

The Comedy About Spies features set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes.

The Comedy About Spies opened at London’s Noël Coward Theatre in April 2025 and returned to the West End for an eight-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre in August 2026. The production received an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Get tickets to The Comedy About Spies!