Broadway’s Three Days of Rain Sets Longacre Theatre Dates and Announces Creative Team

The upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer Prize finalist play, Three Days of Rain, announced its theater, performance dates and complete creative team. Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, performances will begin at the Longacre Theatre on January 30, with an official opening night set for March 1, 2027.

Scenic design is by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Tony nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington, wig and hair design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates and voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington.

As previously announced, Three Days of Rain will star Heated Rivalry breakout François Arnaud, Superman star David Corenswet and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski.

The sharply funny drama unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind and what children discover years later. Siblings Walker and Nan reunite with childhood friend Pip in the downtown loft where their architect fathers designed the house that made them famous. A cryptic journal and a startling will leave them asking: who were their parents before they became parents?