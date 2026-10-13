Tichina Arnold Makes Broadway Debut in & Juliet as James Monroe Iglehart Returns

& Juliet is saying “Hi Hi Hi” to new and returning cast members this November. Everybody Hates Chris actress Tichina Arnold will make her Broadway debut as Angélique on November 3. She will remain with the company at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre through the show’s final performance on January 3, 2027. Additionally, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will return to & Juliet as Lance on November 3 alongside Arnold. Current cast members Jeannette Bayardelle and Joey Fatone will play their final performances on November 1.

Arnold is best known for her roles in Everybody Hates Chris, Martin, The Neighborhood and the 1986 feature film version of Little Shop of Horrors. Her stage credits include Debbie Allen’s Alex in Wonderland, The Wiz at New York City Center and Love, Loss, and What I Wore off-Broadway. Her additional credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Wild Hogs Happily Divorced, Survivors Remorse and Daytime Divas.

Iglehart was most recently seen on Broadway as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, a role for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton, Spamalot and his Tony Award-winning performance as Genie in Aladdin.

Additionally, Corey Mach, Spencer Sutherland, Anthony Gargiula and Kenzie Ziegler will extend their engagements in the musical through the Broadway production’s final performance.

& Juliet stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne (with Aly Michalka beginning performances as Anne on November 3), Cyrus Veyssi as May, Mach as Shakespeare, Sutherland as Romeo, Gargiula as François and Ziegler as Charmion

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

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