Mandy Moore and Mary Zophres Reunite for La La Land Stage Musical

​​The complete creative team is set for the previously announced stage adaptation of Lionsgate’s six-time Academy Award winning film, La La Land. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the musical is based on a book written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker and features music by the film's composer, two-time Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz, and lyrics by the EGOT-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Joining the musical’s creative team are Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and Academy Award-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres. 59 Studio, the Tony-winning studio for multidimensional experience agency Journey, will serve as production designer. Edward Pierce serves as design collaborator alongside 59 Studio.

Moore and Zophres reunite after helping create the movement and visual style of the 2016 film. Working closely together on La La Land, Moore crafted the film's dance sequences while Zophres created its distinctive, color-driven costume design.

Moore has received 15 Primetime Emmy nominations and three wins for choreography, including recognition for So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Stars and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She serves as choreographer for the upcoming musical DOLLY: A True Original Musical, also directed by Sher. Zophres is a four-time Academy Award nominee, most recently nominated for Babylon.

“We are thrilled to work with Marc Platt and this exceptional creative team to bring La La Land to the stage,” said Jenefer Brown, President, Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, in a statement. “La La Land has always been about the marriage of music, movement and visual storytelling, and with Mandy Moore and Mary Zophres reuniting alongside the talented artists of 59 Studio, we’re honoring what audiences love about the film while finding new ways to bring its romance, emotion and artistry to life on stage.”

Based on the 2016 film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land follows an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won six Academy Awards: Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Original Song ("City of Stars," composed by Hurwitz, with lyrics by Pasek and Paul).

Additional details, including casting, performance dates and venue information, will be announced in the coming months.