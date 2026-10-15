Odds and Ends: Rema Webb Joins Phantom of the Opera Tour, Moisés Kaufman to Direct Sunday in the Park with George

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Madame Webb

Rema Webb will join the North American Tour of Phantom of the Opera as Madame Giry beginning November 10 in Oklahoma City, OK. With Broadway credits including Chicago, The Book of Mormon and Ragtime and on-screen appearances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Beloved, her performance is sure to make you say MaDAMN.

The cast of the London production of “Now You See Me Live” (Photo: Johan Persson)

Poof! They’ve Appeared

Now You See Me Live will welcome two special guest performers to the production’s limited Broadway engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre this fall. Eden Choi, the Korean magician and 2025 “Britain’s Got Talent” semi-finalist, will appear at performances from November 11–29. Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024, will join the company from December 1 through the show’s final performance on January 3, 2027. Don’t miss these magical additions to this illusion spectacular!

Jim Parsons (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

It Was Real to Me

The non-profit organization Only Make Believe has announced its honorees and performers for the upcoming 27th Annual Gala. Taking place on November 9 at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre, performers will include Jim Parsons, Coco Rocha, two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick, Tony winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, Tony winner Lena Hall, Jess LeProtto, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan, Brad Oscar, Kate Reinders, Nik Walker and more. The James Hammerstein Award, which recognizes profound influence and steadfast commitment to service, will be awarded to multi-platinum singer-songwriter Rob Thomas and philanthropist Marisol Thomas. The event honors champions of philanthropy and raises vital funds for its transformative programming for children.

Moisés Kaufman (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sunday in the Berkshires with Moisés

Here There Are Blueberries co-writer and director Moisés Kaufman will jump from Broadway to “an island in the river” this summer, directing Sunday in the Park with George at Barrington Stage Company. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, the production will play at BSC’s Boyd Quinson Theater next year. “To me, Sunday in the Park with George is the most spiritual show that Sondheim wrote, and my absolute favorite musical in the world," Kaufman said in a statement. "It is a brilliant, layered meditation on what it costs to create something truly monumental, and it's just full of grace. A musical like this feels so nurturing at this moment, when we all need it. I am incredibly honored to collaborate with the extraordinary team at Barrington Stage Company to bring this magnificent score and timeless story to vibrant life on stage.”

Ben Vereen (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Baby, Baby, Look Who’s 80

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will host an 80th Birthday Concert for Tony-winning legend Ben Vereen on November 21 at 8:00 p.m. It will feature performances by the man himself, with appearances by Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson, Tony winner Shoshana Bean, Melba Moore, Stephanie Pope, Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony winner Lillias White and more to be announced. Andy Farber will conduct the orchestra. With an all-star line-up and a celebration to boot, consider yourself booked for this legend’s big day.