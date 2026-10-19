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Margaret Cho to Make Broadway Debut in The Rocky Horror Show

The comedian takes over as Narrator beginning November 3 at Studio 54, succeeding Rachel Dratch

News
by Jonah de Forest • Oct 19, 2026
Margaret Cho
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Margaret Cho makes her Broadway debut as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show on November 3 at Studio 54
  • The comedian and five-time Grammy nominee succeeds Rachel Dratch, whose final performance is November 1
  • Tony winner Sam Pinkleton directs the Broadway revival, starring Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney and more, through February 28, 2027

Cho, Rocky! Comedian and actor Margaret Cho will make her Broadway debut as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show on November 3. She succeeds original cast member Rachel Dratch, whose final performance will be November 1.

Cho is a five-time Grammy nominee and Emmy nominee. In 2025, she was named one of the nine best female comedians of all time by Vogue. Her screen credits include Face/Off, Fire Island, I Want Your Sex, Dying For Sex, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Sex and the City and 30 Rock. She created and starred in the off-Broadway vaudeville revue The Sensuous Woman

The Rocky Horror Show currently features Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia, with Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau. 

The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, is set to run through February 28, 2027 at Studio 54.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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