Todrick Hall’s Midnight Extends Off-Broadway Run Through January 2027

Midnight, the new original musical written and directed by Todrick Hall, will extend its engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through January 3, 2027. The off-Broadway production began performances on September 25 and opened on October 15. Hall stars alongside Jeremy Beloate, Charlotte Odusanya and Kennedy Caughell, with Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Sidney DuPont, Jimmy Brewer, Dwayne Clark and Ciaran McCarthy.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theater, the show follows 12 interconnected lives—six Black characters and six white characters—whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Midnight features scenic design by Morgan Large, costume design by Beck Jones, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, sound design by Lawrence Schober and wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision, arrangements, co-orchestrations and music direction is by Laurence Stannard and co-original orchestrations are by Mark Crossland.

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