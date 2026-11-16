Chicago royalty is back at the Ambassador Theatre. Bianca Marroquín, who has played more than 4,000 performances on Broadway as both Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, will once again play Roxie. In celebration of the revival’s 30th anniversary, she begins performances on November 16. As previously announced, a one-night-only performance benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund will take place that evening, featuring original company members and celebrity guests.

Marroquín made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later led the show’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Her additional Broadway credits include In the Heights and The Pajama Game. She has performed in the Mexico City productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. Her screen credits include Fosse/Verdon, Half Brothers and Acapulco.

The cast of Chicago features Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

Get tickets to Chicago!