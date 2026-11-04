 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Gets Fantastic! See First Look Photos of The Fantasticks

Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy lead the cast of the reimagined musical at the Hayes Theater

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 4, 2026
Nathan Levy, Ahmad Simmons, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Zane Phillips, Ruthie Ann Miles and Maxim Chlumecky in "The Fantasticks"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • The Fantasticks is now in previews at Broadway’s Hayes Theater
  • Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy star alongside Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more
  • See first-look production photos ahead of the November 16 opening

How’s this for fantastic? Here’s a first look at The Fantasticks, now in previews at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, with a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, the reimagined Broadway production follows two boys, their two mothers and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy star alongside Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Zane Phillips and Ahmad Simmons. Opening night is set for November 16. See the photos and full gallery below!

Maxim Chlumecky as Matt and Nathan Levy as Lewis in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Ruthie Ann Miles as Bessie Mae Bellomy and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Mildred Hucklebee in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Zane Phillips as El Gallo in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Ahmad Simmons as The Mute, Kevin Del Aguila as Mortimer and David Patrick Kelly as Henry in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Ahmad Simmons as The Mute in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)
View the Full Gallery Here


Get tickets to The Fantasticks!

Related Shows

The Fantasticks

from $81.42

Star Files

Maxim Chlumecky

Kevin Del Aguila

David Patrick Kelly

Nathan Levy

Ruthie Ann Miles

Zane Phillips

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Ahmad Simmons
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Bradley Whitford Passes the Torch to Tom Blyth in Broadway’s A Few Good Men
  2. Jasmin Savoy Brown on Surviving Yellowjackets and Finding Hope in Broadway's Hadestown
  3. Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough and Austin Scott to Star in Broadway Revival of Damn Yankees
Back to Top