Broadway Gets Fantastic! See First Look Photos of The Fantasticks

Nathan Levy, Ahmad Simmons, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Zane Phillips, Ruthie Ann Miles and Maxim Chlumecky in "The Fantasticks" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

How’s this for fantastic? Here’s a first look at The Fantasticks, now in previews at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, with a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, the reimagined Broadway production follows two boys, their two mothers and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy star alongside Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Zane Phillips and Ahmad Simmons. Opening night is set for November 16. See the photos and full gallery below!

Maxim Chlumecky as Matt and Nathan Levy as Lewis in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ruthie Ann Miles as Bessie Mae Bellomy and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Mildred Hucklebee in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Zane Phillips as El Gallo in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ahmad Simmons as The Mute, Kevin Del Aguila as Mortimer and David Patrick Kelly as Henry in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ahmad Simmons as The Mute in The Fantasticks (Photo: Joan Marcus)



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