Broadway Gets Fantastic! See First Look Photos of The Fantasticks

How’s this for fantastic? Here’s a first look at The Fantasticks, now in previews at Broadway’s Hayes Theater. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, with a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, the reimagined Broadway production follows two boys, their two mothers and a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy star alongside Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Zane Phillips and Ahmad Simmons. Opening night is set for November 16. See the photos and full gallery below!
Get tickets to The Fantasticks!