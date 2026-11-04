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Watch Broadway's The Outsiders Stars Caleb Mathura and Noah Pacht Perform 'Stay Gold'

Broadway’s Johnny Cade and Ponyboy Curtis bring the heartfelt number to the Broadway.com studio

Club Broadway.com
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 4, 2026
Caleb Mathura and Noah Pacht
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Noah Pacht and Caleb Mathura star as Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade in Broadway’s The Outsiders
  • The duo perform “Stay Gold,” the Tony-winning musical’s 11 o’clock number, in the Broadway.com studio
  • They are accompanied by guitarist Matt Beck and keyboardist Emily Whitaker

Noah Pacht and Caleb Mathura are currently melting hearts as Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade in The Outsiders on Broadway. The beloved book besties stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform the Tony-winning musical’s 11 o'clock number, “Stay Gold.” They are accompanied by Matt Beck on guitar and associate conductor Emily Whitaker on keyboard. Want more golden tunes? Head to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where the duo give friendship goals eight shows a week.

Watch the performance below!

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